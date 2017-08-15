CMA Fest on News 18

(ABC) - CMA Fest is not only the ultimate country music festival experience for fans from all over the world to attend, it’s also the only music festival with its own annual network television special.

The Wednesday special will be hosted by two of country music’s hottest stars, Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett. The pair will team up to host CMA Fest, the three-hour show that brings country music’s most storied festival to a national television audience this summer on ABC.

Watch CMA Fest at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 on News 18.