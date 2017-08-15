Altoona VFW donates $10K check for construction of Eau Claire Ve - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Altoona VFW donates $10K check for construction of Eau Claire Veterans Tribute Trail

Posted:
By Jack Hajewski, Photographer
Bio
Connect
Biography

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A big donation was made on Tuesday for a planned tribute to the county's veterans.

The VFW in Altoona donated a check for more than $10,000 for the Eau Claire Veterans Tribute Trail to Eau Claire County Veteran Services.

RELATED: LATEST: City council approves Eau Claire veterans tribute trail

The tribute trail will cost $2 million and run between Madison Street and Forest Street, connecting with the existing trail towards Phoenix Park. The trail will have interactive stations and statues to honor Eau Claire County veterans from all wars.

Sonny Pierce, with the VFW in Altoona, said, "All these little towns around us have all got nice little parks, and I think it's about time Eau Claire, the size it is, that we do get one ourselves for people to come and enjoy. "

Organizers hope to start building the trail in 2018 and have it completed by 2019.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.