Altoona narrows down artists for River Prairie Development sculptures

By Camille Walter, Reporter
Altoona

The City of Altoona is getting closer to finding the artist who will create the four art sculptures for the River Prairie Development.

Roy Atkinson, the management analyst for Altoona, said there are four artists in the final running for creating the sculptures, including two individual artists and two teams.

The finalists will present their proposals at the next city council meeting, which will take place on August 24.

Altoona hopes to have the art sculptures completed and installed in the fall.

