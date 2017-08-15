Eau Claire library hosts "Dabble Box" block party

The first-ever Dabble Day Maker Fest took place at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library on Tuesday afternoon.

Guests were welcome to come and experience what "dabbling" is all about. The event stemmed off of the Eau Claire public library's Dabble Box room inside of the library, which allows visitors of all ages to learn more about new technology, gadgets and do-it-yourself (DYI) crafts.

The library decided to bring the event outside to invite more community members to come and experience the Dabble Box.

Isa Small, the program and communication services manager at the library, said dabbling is not just for kids. She said all ages can learn something from using their imagination.

"Well, it's for kids and adults. We forget it as adults that playing is important. Playing is really the foundation of learning. When you can approach a new technology, a new skill just by trying it out, and see what works and what doesn't work and having the freedom to fail; that's when you're really learning," Small said.

CVTC was one of the partners that paired up with the library at Tuesday's event. They had their mobile manufacturing lab at the celebration. The lab is a semi-trailer, which has a welding simulator, a laser engraver and robots.

There was also live music and food trucks parked outside the library during the free event which was held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Dabble Box room, visit the library's main website.