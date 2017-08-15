HS Sports - Tuesday

GIRLS HS GOLF
Husky Invite at Mill Run G.C.
1. EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 364
2. CHIPPEWA FALLS 381
3. STANLEY-BOYD 398
4. EAU CLAIRE NORTH 416
5. RIVER FALLS 434
6. MENOMONIE 484
7. RICE LAKE 509
8. EAU CLAIRE REGIS 536
Individual:
1. Lexi Meade (ECM), 79
1. Sydney Brown (ECN), 79
3. Rebekah Gerry (ECM), 85
4. Savanna Anderson (S-B), 86
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.