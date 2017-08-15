UW-Stout optimistic about 2017 football season

Menomonie (WQOW) -- UW-Stout finished 2016 with a 3-7 overall record, but the Blue Devils have reason to be optimistic about their upcoming season.



Stout has the largest senior class it has ever had under head coach Clayt Birmingham, who is entering his eighth season with the Blue Devils. There are some spots to fill on the offensive line, but the team returns most of its receivers, along with junior quarterback Jay Alston.



"We're very excited," Birmingham says, "we've got a lot of good leadership, got a lot of veterans this year, I think we have 22 seniors, so I think that I've ever had here at UW-Stout. It always helps when you have a lot of veterans because they can teach the younger kids. I'm excited just to have those guys learn underneath some good veterans right now, see what they can do and hopefully they can elevate their game quickly to help us."



The Blue Devils are looking for a good year defensively, with seven starters returning on that side of the ball.



"We return our entire defensive line, which is nice," says Birmingham, "our whole box is pretty much left untouched inside the box. We've got some holes to fill in the secondary, which we did in our recruiting. We got some guys and now it's just a matter of teaching the scheme and roll out the ball, and see what we can do in 3 weeks."



"We have a bunch of younger guys that are stepping up, helping us compete, get even better, and I'm just really excited, says Blue Devils senior defensive lineman Troy Rudesill, "I've been in this program for 4 years now and I know this is the best I've ever seen it."



Alston threw for 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2016, and the coaching staff is looking for continued improvement this season.



"It's exciting having Jay back," says Birmingham, "he got his feet wet as a sophomore. It's not the best situation you want, but actually, when the year's done it's pretty good because now you have a Junior who's already played the whole year, and you've got him for 2 more years, so we're excited for him, he's playing well and we're hoping he continues that."



UW-Stout kicks off the season on Saturday, September 2, when the Blue Devils visit Simpson (IA).



