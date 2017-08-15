How important is the Eau Claire County budget survey?

How much does your input matter in Eau Claire County, when it comes to your tax dollars? Does the county budget survey have a real impact on what the board decides to implement?

The county budget survey was put in place in order to receive citizen input and opinion about programs and services. The Committee on Finance and Budget is supposed to use the results of the survey as one of their tools to draft the Eau Claire county budget each year.

Last year's survey was only completed by about 425 people, which is less than one percent of the county's population. According to Supervisor Colleen Bates the county feels that even though the participation numbers are less than ideal, the survey is an important part of the process.

"If 400 people showed up at my county board hearing I'd pay attention. If 400 people fill out that survey I'm going to pay attention, because that is their input, and that tells me what my citizens are feeling, what is important to them," Bates told News 18. "So how important is it? If 400 people knocked on your door what would you think?"

The county said it hopes that each year more people will participate. They would like the survey numbers to increase to at least 10-15 percent of the population. To participate in the survey you can go to the Eau Claire County website.