Eau Claire County votes unanimously for additional judge

The Eau Claire County Board is hoping to hire an additional judge. Tuesday the county board reaffirmed the need for a new Sixth Circuit Court Judge.

The board voted unanimously in favor of the resolution. The county believes the rise in population and rise in crime, makes it necessary for new judge in order to efficiently serve the community.

"The judges here are over loaded with cases. The study that was done. The type of data that has been kept, certainly indicates that we have a high need here in Eau Claire County,” Supervisor Colleen Bates told News 18.

The next step for the board is to submit an application for state funding.