HS Sports - Monday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Monday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
EC Memorial's Lexi Meade EC Memorial's Lexi Meade

GIRLS HS GOLF
Husky Invite, Mill Run G.C.

1. EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   369
2. CHIPPEWA FALLS   381
3. STANLEY-BOYD   398
4. EAU CLAIRE NORTH   416
5. RIVER FALLS   434
6. MENOMONIE   484
7. RICE LAKE   509
8. EAU CLAIRE REGIS   536

Individual:
1. Lexi Meade (ECM), 79
1. Sydney Brown (ECN), 79
3. Rebekah Gerry (ECM), 85
4. Savanna Anderson (S-B), 86

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.