MUST SEE: Airport hangar covered in foam

MUST SEE: Airport hangar covered in foam

(WQOW) -- A system malfunction left quite the mess at an airport hangar in Maine.

The hangar was left filled with foam after a fire suppression system went off. Officials say it was accidentally set off during routine maintenance. Fire officials say the foam is water soluble, an doe not pose any serious health risks.

