Adopt-A-Pet: Toby

Meet our Pet of the Day: Toby!

Toby is only a year old. He's already neutered. He's got a beautiful, all orange coat, he's even got matching orange looking eyes too. He doesn't seem to like being held very much, but apparently he likes to be pet and loves nose scratches and ear scratches. So he'll definitely be the kind of cat you just have around. He gets along with kids and just about everything else.

If you're interested in Toby, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

