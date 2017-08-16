8/16: September events at ECCT

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Many events are coming up at the Eau Claire Children's Theater in September, and News 18 has the details.

Many of you know about the Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars. That's coming up Sept. 8 in Zorn Arena. Show Only seating is now available. Doors open at 7 p.m. and dancing starts at 7:45 p.m. Cash bar available. Tickets ONLINE or at the door (Show Only tickets are $30).

The Children's Theater also has auditions coming up the next two Mondays and Tuesdays for THE STINKY CHEESE MAN and THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW.