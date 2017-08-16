VIDEO: Stanley police searching for suspect seen breaking into Shopko Pharmacy, stealing medications

Stanley (WQOW) - Authorities are asking for your help after they said a person forced their way into Shopko Pharmacy.

News 18 spoke with Stanley Police Chief Lance Weiland, who said officers responded to an active alarm at Shopko in Stanley on Wednesday around 4:45 a.m.

Police reviewed surveillance video and found the person broke into the pharmacy inside Shopko, where they removed a number of prescription medications. Police said the suspect spent about one minute inside the store before leaving.

Chief Weiland said if anyone recognizes the person in the surveillance videos or knows of any information, please call the Stanley Police Department at 715-644-5975 or by messaging the department on its Facebook page.

The incident remains under investigation.