McDonell Macks name new baseball head coach

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A new coach is stepping up to the plate to lead the Macks Baseball program.

On Wednesday, McDonell Central Catholic High School announced Mitch Jacobson as the new head coach of the Macks Baseball program in the 2018 spring season.

According to a press release from McDonell, Jacobson served as an assistant coach to both the baseball and basketball programs at McDonell Central for several years.

Archie Sherbinow, McDonell's athletic director, said, "Coach Jacobson has been a valuable asset to the McDonell Central community and will continue to be so as our head baseball coach!”