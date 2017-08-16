Crews put out house fire near Eau Claire's east side

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire emergency crews battled a fire Wednesday morning near Eau Claire's east side.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., the Eau Claire Fire Department arrived to a two-story house fire on the 400 block of Talmadge Street in Eau Claire, located off of Main Street.

Fire crews said an attached garage and the adjacent house siding were on fire. According to a press release, authorities said people living at the property and a dog were able to get out of the house before crews arrived. No one was injured.

Authorities said the Red Cross is assisting the homeowners. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.