Chippewa Falls man charged in child sexual assault case

A Chippewa Falls man faces a pair of felonies after reportedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

19-year-old Steven John Burich is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

According to the criminal complaint, police questioned Burich after an anonymous tip. He admitted to having consensual sex with a 13-year-old girl.

The victim told police they had intercourse less than three or four times starting in 2013. She would have been 10 years old at the time.

Burich is due back in court Thursday, August 24 for a pre-trial conference.

September 19 for a review hearing.

