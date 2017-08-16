Chippewa Falls father charged with child neglect after home found covered in urine, feces

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls father is charged with child neglect after police found his home covered in urine and feces.

According to the criminal complaint, police went to the home of Christopher Metcalf in July with a Chippewa County Department of Human Services employee.

Police said the home had a strong odor of urine and fecal matter and found a broken toilet filled with it.

Police said every surface in the kitchen, except for the floor, was covered with dirty dishes; some with decomposing food that was covered in fruit flies. A five-gallon bucket was found in one of the bathrooms that looked like it was being used as a toilet.

Police said six children under the age of 10 lived in the home. It's unclear how many are his children.

Metcalf is also charged with possession of THC and drug paraphernalia after a small amount of marijuana and a smoking device was found during a search.

Metcalf is due back in court Tuesday, August 22 for an initial appearance.