Eau Claire woman dies after being hit in crosswalk on Menomonie Street

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman was hit and killed while crossing Menomonie Street in mid-August.

Samantha M. Coyle, 18, of Eau Claire, died at a local hospital five days after being hit. According to the criminal complaint, Donald Bass Jr., of Eau Claire, told police officers he turned his head to look at several people outside of the Dairy Queen on Menomonie Street. He said when he looked back to the road, Coyle was in the crosswalk, talking on her cell phone. Bass Jr. told police he tried to stop but couldn't.

According to an obituary on Smith Funeral Chapel's website, Coyle was diagnosed with Lupus eight years ago and was involved in the Lupus Foundation and research. It also states she was an organ and eye donor after her passing.

Posted Aug. 16, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One person was seriously injured after a car hit them in Eau Claire.

On Sunday, shortly before 9:30 p.m., the Eau Claire Police Department said a woman was hit by a vehicle, driven by a man, in the area of Menomonie Street and Carson Park Drive.

Authorities said the woman was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries. They said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation. Police said if you witnessed the crash, please call Patrol Investigator Zurbuchen at 715-491-1125.