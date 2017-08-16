Eau Claire woman severely injured after being hit by vehicle - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire woman severely injured after being hit by vehicle

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One person was seriously injured after a car hit them in Eau Claire.

On Sunday, shortly before 9:30 p.m., the Eau Claire Police Department said a woman was hit by a vehicle, driven by a man, in the area of Menomonie Street and Carson Park Drive.

Authorities said the woman was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries. They said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation. Police said if you witnessed the crash, please call Patrol Investigator Zurbuchen at 715-491-1125.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.