Eau Claire woman severely injured after being hit by vehicle

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One person was seriously injured after a car hit them in Eau Claire.

On Sunday, shortly before 9:30 p.m., the Eau Claire Police Department said a woman was hit by a vehicle, driven by a man, in the area of Menomonie Street and Carson Park Drive.

Authorities said the woman was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries. They said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation. Police said if you witnessed the crash, please call Patrol Investigator Zurbuchen at 715-491-1125.