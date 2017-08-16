Walker proclaims August as "Child Support Awareness Month"

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Gov. Walker is proclaiming August as "Child Support Awareness Month" in Wisconsin.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Child Support Enforcement Association, child support creates economic security for hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin children.

“Wisconsin’s Child Support Program ensures that parents take responsibility for the care and well-being of their children, supporting the involvement of parents in their children’s lives and provides important services to both custodial and noncustodial parents,” Walker said.

The Wisconsin Child Support Enforcement Association reports county child support agencies in the state collected $658 million in child support in 2016. Officials said for $1 invested in the program, Wisconsin child support agencies collect an average of $6.76.

"Every child deserves to grow up with the resources necessary to lead a successful and productive life,” said WCSEA President Deb Barnes. "Wisconsin’s child support program ranks 2nd in the nation for collecting current child support. We thank Governor Walker for acknowledging the important role child support plays in providing economic security to Wisconsin’s children."

Child support services are available to the public through 71 county child support agencies in Wisconsin.