Helpful Hearts Foundation aids grieving families in Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) - They say the hardest thing a parent can do is outlive their child.

An Eau Claire couple lost not one but two children minutes after giving birth. Nate Desrosiers, of Eau Claire, said, “It was a really, really hard thing to go through. I mean, you always wonder why.”

Why? It's the question Nate and Danielle Desrosiers have been asking since their twins, Cashton and Weston, passed away in 2016 only 30 minutes after birth. Born nearly 20 weeks early, their little hearts just couldn't beat any longer.

“Terrible – just terrible. I wouldn't wish it upon my worst enemy. It was the hardest thing I've ever done. We didn't even get the chance to get to know them, that was the worst part,” Nate said.

Because of the loss, the family was cut in half, just as quickly as it grew, and it left them heartbroken and searching their pockets to find help in covering funeral expenses admist the most difficult time of their lives.

"It's an expense that we were obviously not expecting,” Nate said. “It's just hard to believe that there's people out there that put so much energy into such a good cause.”

The cause is called, “Helpful Hearts Foundation,” which started three years ago in the Chippewa Valley by funeral home owner Randy Mundt. The foundation donates $1,500 to families who cannot afford to die.

“We know that a certain number of people are going to die. A number of children are going to die, and not everybody is prepared for that financially,” Mundt said.

Mundt said the foundation has already helped dozens of families, who can apply for the money and use it at any funeral home of their choice.

“It's a heart thing, not a brain thing. A lot of what we do in the funeral profession is we're helping people at the worst time of their life,” Mundt said.

“We are forever thankful for the Helpful Hearts (Foundation),” Nate said.

Helpful Hearts Foundation is a 501.c3 non-profit organization, and they are always looking for donations to help grieving families.