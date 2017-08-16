Chippewa Falls city council gives police the go-ahead for a K-9 unit

The police force could expand in Chippewa Falls, in the form of a K-9 unit.

On Tuesday night, the Chippewa Falls City Council approved money for maintaining a police dog. The funds will help the police department pay for the dog's upkeep, like it's food, vet check-ups and training.

In order to get a dog, the police department has to raise funds to get their new, four-legged officer riding in a police car.

Chief Matthew Kelm said dogs are an added asset to an investigation because they provide skills humans physically don't have.

"With the meth epidemic and the drugs we've been seeing in town, we really need a tool that can do more than a human officer can do. A dog is actually able to smell and detect powder and crystal drugs in an amount that the human nose just can't detect," Kelm said.

A dog would also help the police in missing person situations and would also be an added bonus for community events to help acclimate community members, like children, with the police department.

An exact dollar amount for what they need to raise for the dog is still in the process of completion. If you would like to donate to the cause, Chief Kelm said the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook page is the best way to get more information about the K-9 unit.