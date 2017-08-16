Eau Claire police train Student Transit drivers how to spot drug use among students

The start of school is just a few weeks away, but Eau Claire Police Department and Student Transit buses area already prepping for the first day back to school.

On Wednesday, the police department had an annual talk with Student Transit drivers about student safety on buses.

For the upcoming school year, spotting drug use among students was the main emphasis of the meeting.

"It's just overall indicators, signs, symptoms what paraphernalia would look like, what a certain drug would look like, what protocol is on how to act if they do find something like that," Detective Greg Erickson said.

He said it's never too early to talk to your kids about drugs, especially if you see changes in their daily lifestyles.

Cindy Belden is going on her 13th year of driving school buses for Student Transit. Belden said she tries her best to enforce school bus rules. She said parental involvement goes a long way toward a positive environment on the bus.

"Make yourself known. Get your bus drivers name, make it more personable with your bus driver and that way if an issue arises with the child, we can directly talk to them right there. I think that's a big help because you can talk to the parent along with the child," Belden said.

Some things parents can keep an eye out for, include changes in friend groups, a more aggressive attitude in their child, a drop in grades and physical signs, like red eyes.

