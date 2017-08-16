Petition signed by thousands asks authorities to save Clark County horse

Clark County (WQOW)- A horse tied to a tire outside of a Clark County home, that some residents say has not moved for almost a decade, will remain there because local law enforcement said their hands are tied.

What started as an online petition in June is now up to almost 60,000 supporters and showing no signs of slowing down. It tells the story of the horse whose world is only a few feet wide, but has reached eyes all around the world.

"It's heartbreaking to see an animal suffer like this, this horse deserves better," said Connie Miller, a Marshfield resident who started the petition.

The sight of the horse pacing, a metal chain around its neck can be seen from across the street, many saying it has been the same for years.

"This horse is out in the elements 24/7, hot sun, cold weather, it's not right and nothing is being done about it," said Laura Pichler, also a Marshfield resident involved in the cause.

The online petition has also caught the attention and support of some national animal welfare non-profits that have attempted to intervene.

"People have offered to buy the horse, people have offered a lot of money for that horse, people that would love it and shelter it and take care of it like it should be, but he refuses," Pichler said.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the department has known about the horse for years, but by state statute, the owner is not breaking any laws. The department said when checked on, the horse has shown no sign of malnutrition or distress which means legally they cannot intervene.

"We cannot believe that this, in today's world that this actually can happen with people driving by it constantly, it's on a busy highway. When we decided to try and do something for this horse and be the voice for this horse and save this horse, we were hoping we could. Other than that, we're hoping that we can get the laws changed so that this doesn't happen again," Miller said.

The Clark County Humane Officer said he understands the community's frustration and if there was a way of getting this horse legally out, he would have done it a long time ago. He said there really needs to be a change in the state statute.

Those involved with the petition said they plan to bring it down to Madison in front of lawmakers and Governor Walker.

News 18 stopped by the man's home Wednesday hoping to speak with him about the horse, but no one was around.