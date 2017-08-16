Eau Claire man arrested after selling fake heroin

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire man was arrested after police say he tried selling drugs to one of their informants. But what they thought was heroin, turned out to be gravel.



According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire Police officer was contacted by the confidential informant in June, who claimed they could purchase the drugs from 29-year-old Michael Vandervort. They said Vandervort could sell them two "points" of heroin, or a twentieth of a gram, for $100.



Authorities and the informant set up a sting operation and in the early hours of June 7th, bought the drugs from Vandervort. Though upon inspection, officers said the item they purchased from him turned out not to be heroin, but some other substance, possibly gravel.



Vandervort now faces a Felony charge, imitation of a controlled substance, a $10,000 fine and up to three and a half years in jail. Though police said his sentence could be extended because he's a repeat offender.