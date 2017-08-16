Tweet by Milwaukee County Republican Party used Confederate flag, mentioned slavery

Milwaukee County (WISN) -- A Twitter post from the Milwaukee County Republican Party is causing some controversy.

The tweet used an image including a Confederate flag, and the subject of slavery to take a partisan swing at Democrats.

With response to the President Donald Trump's controversial comments coming from every direction, the Milwaukee County Republican Party weighed in on Twitter saying, "Democrats haven't been this mad at Republicans since we freed their slaves."

"They're trying to justify what they're doing in the present with what they did in the past, and I don't think that's OK," Milwaukee County resident Samira Sheriff said. "The picture just kind of puts the divide even more between both parties, when I feel like it should be more of what's right and what's wrong, versus Democrat and Republican."

The Milwaukee County Republican Party chairman told WISN 12 News that he didn't post the tweet, and wouldn't say who did. Then he refused to comment further.

The state Republican Party didn't respond to a request for comment, but one of Wisconsin's best-known Democrats is sounding off.

"I would say part of that is true. Democrats haven't been this mad in a long time, because we haven't seen this type of behavior in a long time. This is the type of behavior we thought and hoped had ended a century-and-a-half ago," Barrett said.

The tweet has generated only a moderate response on Twitter. There have been about two dozen comments -- many pointing the misspelling of the word "Democrat."

The rest of the comments were critical of the tweet and its imagery.