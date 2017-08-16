What is the local reaction to the Trump press conference?

Where do you stand after the latest Donald Trump press conference? Did his remarks after the tragedy in Charlottesville Virginia have you regretting your vote, or do you believe his policies out weigh what some perceive to be verbal missteps?

Tuesday President Donald Trump defended his initial remarks, again placing blame on everyone involved in the situation.

In Eau Claire County, Trump lost the election, however state-wide he won with over 47% of the vote. After his press conference locally the Republican Party did say that he handled the situation poorly, but they still stand by him. They believe he has put in place good people and policies. The party also believes that most of his supporters feel the same, and they don't want to judge a president that has only been on the job for 8 months.

“It's really specious to try to place the blame for racism, and in this case just a horrific white supremacist on a president,” Brian Westrate Chairman of Wisconsin's 3rd district GOP told News 18.

Local Democrats say that generally there has been a bipartisan response, telling the president that he needs to speak out more strongly against white supremacy, Neo - Nazism, and hatred.

"I know of some voters, people who voted for him who do indeed have regret. I can't vouch for whether that is the majority of the voters out there who supported him or not, but I can tell you that many in Eau Claire particular, do have regrets about casting that ballot," Beverley Wickstrom Eau Claire County Democratic Chair told News 18.

Dana Wachs gubernatorial campaign called Trumps response, "shameful", saying in part that America deserves moral leaders who stand strong against white supremacists, racist and Nazis , and condemn their actions.