A parking lot near Phoenix Park could soon get new life.

Tuesday morning the Eau Claire Redevelopment Authority met to discuss the future of 'Block 7'.

They reviewed preliminary designs, and hope to set aside land for small business owners to buy commercial property in downtown Eau Claire. The city would like to design buildings that owners can both work in and live in if needed.

“This is an opportunity for the average business person to build wealth through ownership rather than renting all the time,” Mike Schatz Eau Claire Economic Development Director told News 18.

The next step for the city is to talk to possible business owners and developers, to see if the concept would be affordable for the community.