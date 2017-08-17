MUST SEE: "Newborn" puppy photo shoot

(WQOW) -- You've likely heard of newborn baby photos, but what about newborn puppy photos?
Well, that's just what one Virginia photographer created, as she got up close and personal with a trio of adorable Chihuahua puppies! Even the pup's mom got in on the shoot because all four pooches are up for adoption! The shelter and photographer hope the photos will help get the dogs their forever home.
