Adopt-A-Pet: Azuza

Meet our Pet of the Day: Azuza!

Azuza is just a year old. She super sweet and fun, but she take just a little bit to warm up to you. Once she does, she's super comfortable! Azuza has not been spayed yet, so that will need to be done before she goes home. She has some sensitive parts, so be careful while petting her. She needs to go to a home that can take her on walks and play with her, and just work on her mental well-being too.

If you're interested in Azuza, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.