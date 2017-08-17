8/17: Pickleball Skills and Drills

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Pickleball continues to grow in popularity in the Chippewa Valley. Eau Claire Parks and Recreation is teaming up with the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club to introduce more people to the sport, while also offering training opportunities for veteran players.

"Pickleball Skills and Drills" is a free drop-in training program being offered twice a week at McDonough Park.

6 p.m. on Tuesdays

1 p.m. on Fridays

Sessions led by Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club members

Program available to novice and veteran players Fine tune skills through practice drills Learn or enhance player strategies Improve techniques: ground strokes, dinking, volleying, serving and kitchen play



Pickleball's appeal bridges generations.

Pickleball has been described as a cross between tennis, ping pong and badminton.

Players play on a condensed court with a low net, using a whiffle ball and paddles that are composite, graphite, or wooden.

The pace of the game and the smaller court size makes it easier for people of all ages and skill levels to experience the game, while minimizing the jarring and injuries associated with other court sports. 70% players age 60+ (nationally) 24% ages 40-59 6% 39 years and younger More middles schools & high schools incorporating into physical education curriculum



Fundraising effort underway for 6 new pickleball courts

Part of McDonough Park expansion project Includes 24 additional parking stalls New picnic shelter and benches

Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club has raised $75,000

Additional $45,000 needed to complete the project

Pickleball courts already under construction; anticipated completion by late summer. Additional park features will be completed as funding becomes available.

Information: Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry, 715-839-5032.



