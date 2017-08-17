Wisconsin's wine industry on the rise

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- Winery owners look forward to the future as the industry expands throughout Wisconsin.

State leaders say Wisconsin has increased the numbers of wineries by three times in the last 10 years. Today there are 124 wineries in the Badger state.

Stevens Point's Sunset Winery opened up two years ago, and employees said they're constantly growing.

"It's awesome," said Kathy Johnson, "We just keep moving."

Justin Bruener also works at the winery and said he enjoys working in the business because of both the art and the analytic aspects. He said he has noticed the evolution of the winery during his time there.

"The wine market right now is growing especially with the younger generations," said Bruener "they want to support local businesses."

Bruener describes how Wisconsin weather also has an impact of the growth.

"The climate lends itself to wine making," Bruener said smiling, "I think that is part of our continue and growing success in the Midwest."

Both Johnson and Bruener said they see the wine industry growing even more in the future.

"We hope to expand some day" said Johnson.

They say Wisconsin is a leader in the Upper Midwest region for wine production.