"Team Hope Walk" to fight Huntington's Disease in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Huntington's Disease is a deadly genetic disorder but there is a way to help fight it this weekend in Eau Claire.

Head to Carson Park on Saturday, August 19 for the third annual “Team Hope Walk”. It's a fundraiser that aims to raise as much money as possible to support the mission and services of the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

The cure for Huntington's Disease remains in the future, but it's presence is throughout the past.

“The symptoms, this was described in the 1800s... the syndrome, we'll call it at that point,” explains Dr. Roland More, a neurologist at Marshfield Clinic. “It wasn't until the 1980s that the chromosome, which is chromosome number four, which was found to be the locust of this, which eventually in 1993 became the gene that produces a protein called Huntington. That protein is abnormal, that protein accumulates in cells abnormally and that's what causes the damage to the brain.”

Some of those symptoms associated with the disease include problems thinking or concentrating, abnormal movements, difficulty swallowing and slurred speech. According to Huntington's Disease Society of America, five of every 100,000 people are diagnosed with the disease. The disease may be rare, but it's a regular part of Becky Cater's life.

“My husband had Huntington's Disease,” Cater said, “He was diagnosed in 2006, my kids were 8 and 10 at the time, and it really has effected us as a family because we've been living with that disease until his passing, and we still live with the disease because of other family members.”

Carter's husband's brother and sister have Huntington's Disease. Their names are Gene Carter and Linda Heath. They've remained in good spirits but understand the negative impacts.

“Time is limited, some time you won't recognize everyone,” Heath said.

They join a multitude of people who want a cure fast.

“It's tough because each one of my kids has a 50/50 chance of getting this," Gene said.