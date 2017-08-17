Milwaukee man sells epic Nintendo game collection for nearly $20,000

A Milwaukee man recently parted ways with an epic Nintendo collection, years in the making, that would no doubt have made any gamer proud.

"You know man, its super sad. The past 10 years, it's been a huge part of my life," Charles Amble, 30, said Wednesday as he stood next to his now empty shelves in what was once a video game room packed to the gills with Nintendo games, consoles and memorabilia.

"It's kind of a nerdy hobby that a lot of people my age that grew up with in the late 80s, early 90s can appreciate," he said.

Amble asked for nearly $30,000 in his eBay post in search of a buyer of his collection and after a few serious bids cut a deal and sold the massive stash for a little less than that -- nearly $20,000.

"I had a cash buyer come up from Ohio and come pick it up," he said, explaining that the buyer drove up with a pickup truck and left with the bed full of the 750 games that spanned the three Nintendo platforms: NES, Super NES, and N64.

Amble started collecting as a kid, but it wasn't until about 10 years ago that he started to really ramp up his search.

"I'd say most of my collection came from garage sales and goodwill finds and auctions, stuff like that," said Amble. "I picked up all of these games for like a buck a piece, five bucks a piece, 10 bucks a piece."

The video game room is now pretty much empty, but there are a few games that were left behind. Amble said he found them in an old shoe box after he made the sale.

Amble said his wife supported his hobby and especially the sale.

"When she saw the amount of money I was asking for she didn't have any problems with that," he said laughing.

He did make sure to hang on to one piece, though: a Super Mario Brothers sign remains to remind him of his once super collection.

"I don't know I just like the way it looked, I just always been a big fan of super Mario brothers."

Amble said he hopes to use his new-found windfall to travel with his wife and maybe even buy a boat.