1 American killed, 1 injured in Spain attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department said at least one American was killed and one injured in the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain.

In remarks to State Department staff on Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed the death and expressed condolences to the victim's family. He said diplomats from the U.S. consulate in Barcelona are working with local authorities to identify victims and provide assistance to other Americans in need.

The department had said earlier that Spanish authorities had reported that there were still "several" casualties who had not been identified.

Neither Tillerson nor the department in an earlier statement identified either of the American casualties. The department said the injured American suffered only a minor wound.

Aug. 17, 2017:

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the van attack in Barcelona that officials said killed 12 people and injured many others.

A statement carried by the extremist group's media arm -- the Aamaq news agency -- said Thursday's attack was carried out by "soldiers of the Islamic State."

It said the attack was in response to IS calls for its followers to target countries participating in the coalition trying to drive the extremist group from Syria and Iraq.

The statement provided no further details about the attackers.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- The police force for Spain's Catalonia region said a car knocked down two police officers at a traffic checkpoint in Barcelona.

The Mossos d'Esquadra force did not indicate if the incident was related to the van attack in the city's Las Ramblas district on Thursday that left 12 people dead and dozens injured.

Barcelona police later said in a tweet that the car and its driver were intercepted about 10 kilometers (6 miles) outside of the downtown area where the original attack happened.

Local media reports said a white Ford Focus ran over the officers and that a person from the car was shot and killed by regional troopers.

Neither the city nor regional police have said whether a suspect was shot.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) --The president of Spain's Catalonia region said police have arrested two people in the van attack in Barcelona's bustling Las Ramblas district.

Carles Puigdemont also gave updated casualty figures during a brief news conference Thursday night.

Puigdemont said 12 people are confirmed dead and at least 80 have been hospitalized since the van jumped a sidewalk and swerved through a busy pedestrian area.

The region's interior minister had tweeted earlier that 13 people had died in the attack.

Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau said a moment of silence will be held in the city's main square at noon Friday "to show that we are not scared and we are more united that ever."

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) --Spain's royal palace has condemned the deadly van attack in Barcelona, calling the perpetrators "assassins, simply criminals who will not terrorize us."

A speeding van struck pedestrians in Barcelona's Las Ramblas district, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 50 others.

The royal palace's statement, which was posted on Twitter, also said that "All of Spain is Barcelona. Las Ramblas will once again be for all."

In a separate tweet, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said that "the terrorists will never destroy a united people who love liberty over barbarism. All of Spain is with the victims and families."

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- President Donald Trump is condemning what Spanish authorities said is a deadly terrorist attack in Barcelona.

Trump also said in a statement on Twitter that the U.S. will do "whatever is necessary to help." Trump tells Spain: "Be tough & strong, we love you!"

The White House has said Trump, who is on a working vacation at his private golf club in New Jersey, is being updated on developments by chief of staff John Kelly.

Trump's wife, first lady Melania Trump, tweeted her "thoughts and prayers" to Barcelona before the president.

At least 13 people were killed and at least 50 injured after a van was driven onto a sidewalk and down a pedestrian zone in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - A regional government official in Spain said 13 people have been killed in the van attack at a historic shopping and tourist area of Barcelona.

Catalan Interior Minister official Joaquim Forn also said on Twitter that more than 50 people were injured during Thursday's attack.

Regional police now are evacuating stores and bars in the Las Ramblas district.

The move came right after police announced they had arrested one suspect and were "treating him as a terrorist."

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has offered assistance to authorities in Spain as they investigate the van attack that left at least one person dead in Barcelona.

Speaking to reporters at the State Department shortly after a van plowed into a crowd, Tillerson said the incident "has the hallmarks of what appears to be yet another terrorist attack."

He said U.S. diplomats in Spain are currently assisting Americans there and asked those who are safe to notify friends and families.

Tillerson said the United States would never relent in tracking down terrorist suspects and holding them to account for their actions.

He said "terrorists around the world should know that the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice."

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - The police force for Spain's Catalonia region said it has arrested a man in the Barcelona van attack and is "treating him as a terrorist."

The police force announced the arrest on Twitter Thursday evening.

It denied earlier media reports that officers had a suspect surrounded in a bar.

The tweet said: "There is nobody held up in any bar in the center of Barcelona. We have arrested one man and we are treating him as a terrorist."

Meanwhile, the region's interior minister is calling on residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel while the investigation continues.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Spain's public broadcaster says a suspect in the Barcelona van attack has been arrested.

State-owned broadcaster RTVE reported Thursday night that a man was detained a few hours after a van drove into crowds in the popular Las Ramblas district.

Police have not confirmed an arrest.

A private Spanish news agency, Europa Press, reported that police were looking for a man named Driss Oukabir. The news agency says he was suspected of having rented a van connected to the attack.

It wasn't clear if that person is the man who was arrested.

RTVE says investigators think two vans were used -- one for the attack and a second as a getaway vehicle.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - A white van plowed into a packed summer crowd Thursday in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, killing some people and sending dozens fleeing. Barcelona police called it a terror attack and local media reported up to 13 dead.

Catalan police tweeted "there are mortal victims and injured from the crash" without specifying any numbers. Spanish media, including Cadena SER radio station and TV3, reported up to 13 dead, while other media had varying death tolls.

Police cordoned off the broad street that is so popular with tourists, ordering stores and nearby Metro and train stations to close. They asked people to stay away from the area so as not to get in the way of emergency services. A helicopter hovered over the scene.

Quoting unnamed police sources, the El Pais newspapers said the two perpetrators of the crash were holed up in a bar in Tallers Street. Armed police ran down the streets and through a market, checking in stores and cafes, presumably in search of them.

In photographs and videos, at least five people could be seen lying on the ground in the streets of the northern Spanish city Thursday afternoon, being helped by police and others. Other video recorded people screaming as they fled the van.

Las Ramblas, a street of stalls and shops that cuts through the center of Barcelona, is one of the city's top tourist destinations. People walk down a wide, pedestrian path in the center of the street but cars can travel on either side.

Keith Fleming, an American who lives in Barcelona, was watching TV in his building just off Las Ramblas when he heard a noise and went out to his balcony.

"I saw women and children just running and they looked terrified," he said.

He said there was a bang - possibly from someone rolling down a store shutter - and more people ran by. Then police arrived and pushed everyone a full block away. Even people leaning out of doors were being told to go back inside, he said.

Fleming said regular police had their guns drawn and riot police were at the end of his block, which was now deserted.

"It's just kind of a tense situation," Fleming said. "Clearly people were scared."

Carol Augustin, a manager at La Palau Moja, an 18th-century place on Las Ramblas that houses government offices and a tourism information center, said the van passed right in front of the building.

"We saw everything. People started screaming and running into the office. It was such a chaotic situation. There were families with children. The police made us close the doors and wait inside," she said.

Cars, trucks and vans have been the weapon of choice in multiple extremist attacks in Europe in the last year.

The most deadly was the driver of a tractor-trailer who targeted Bastille Day revelers in the southern French city of Nice in July 2016, killing 86 people. In December 2016, 12 people died after a driver used a hijacked trick to drive into a Christmas market in Berlin.

There have been multiple attacks this year in London, where a man in a rented SUV plowed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four people before he ran onto the grounds of Parliament and stabbed an unarmed police officer to death in March.

Four other men drove onto the sidewalk of London Bridge, unleashing a rampage with knives that killed eight people in June. Another man also drove into pedestrians leaving a London mosque later in June.

