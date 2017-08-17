Ring lost for 13 years found in carrot

(CNN) - A woman who had lost her engagement ring years ago got an unexpected surprise when it showed up being worn by a carrot!
Years ago, Mary Grams lost the ring while gardening on her Toronto farm.
After she couldn't find it, she decided to get a replacement ring. Thirteen years later, Mary received a call from her daughter-in-law, who found the ring in the garden, in the middle of a freshly-pulled carrot.
Now, it's back on Mary's finger, where it belongs. Mary admitted her late husband, who died five years ago, had never even known the ring was missing.
Can't Find Something?
