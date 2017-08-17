Ring lost for 13 years found in carrot

(CNN) - A woman who had lost her engagement ring years ago got an unexpected surprise when it showed up being worn by a carrot!

Years ago, Mary Grams lost the ring while gardening on her Toronto farm.

After she couldn't find it, she decided to get a replacement ring. Thirteen years later, Mary received a call from her daughter-in-law, who found the ring in the garden, in the middle of a freshly-pulled carrot.

Now, it's back on Mary's finger, where it belongs. Mary admitted her late husband, who died five years ago, had never even known the ring was missing.