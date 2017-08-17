India blue dogs blamed on river pollution

(ABC) - Stray dogs on the outskirts of Mumbai have been turning blue after reportedly wading into waters allegedly affected by industrial wastes.
Local media reports that the change in color is allegedly because factories manufacturing coloring dye have been releasing untreated waste into the Kasadi River, where dogs often drink and cool off, thus exposing themselves to the dye's chemicals.
