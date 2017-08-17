Wisconsin officials can't enforce fire sprinklers rule - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Wisconsin officials can't enforce fire sprinklers rule

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin officials said a state law prevents them from enforcing a fire sprinklers rule that fire officials said is one of the best ways to save lives.

The 7-year-old rule requires sprinklers be installed into new apartment buildings that have between three and 20 units.

A spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the rule is more restrictive than a state law approved in 2011.

The statute said state agencies can't create regulations that are more restrictive than state law, which currently requires sprinklers only in buildings larger than 20 units.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing said legislators need to address the issue.

The Wisconsin Builders Association has opposed the sprinkler rule because it increases construction costs. Firefighters said it saves lives.

