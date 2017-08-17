Trial date set for man accused of killing three in I-94 crash in Dunn County

Dunn County (WQOW)- Serghei Kundilovski was back in the Dunn County courtroom Tuesday, where the court entered not guilty pleas to the 9 counts he faces.

Kundilovski, of California, is facing 9 felony counts, including first degree reckless homicide, knowingly operating a vehicle while revoked causing death and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He is accused of colliding head-on with a vehicle while driving the wrong way on I-94 near Knapp in July, killing all three men in the vehicle.

A five-day jury trial is scheduled to begin December 11. A final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for December 1.

Dunn County (WQOW) - The California man facing charges for a July crash on I-94 that killed three men is now one step closer to a trial date. On Thursday, Serghei Kundilovski was back in a Dunn County courtroom, where the judge found it probable that he committed a crime.

Kundilovski is facing eight felonies, including three counts of first degree reckless homicide and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Investigators said in July, he was seen driving the wrong way on I-94 near Knapp when he collided head first with another vehicle, killing all three men inside.

During Thursday's preliminary hearing, Trooper Kyle Devries, the Wisconsin State trooper who investigated the scene, took the stand and recalled witness statements.

“She was heading west bound – heading westbound, observed a black vehicle come up from behind at a high rate of speed. This vehicle then passed her on the right, and then back in to the left lane, and this is where the black vehicle went through the median, up and on to the east bound lanes and then continues west bound in the east bound lanes,” Trooper Devries said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said aerosol cans were found in the vehicle at the time of the accident, which they said is typically used for huffing. Kundilovski is now heading to trial, and an arraignment hearing is scheduled for October 3.