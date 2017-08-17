Feed My People ships 52K pounds of food for the first time

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Thursday was a record-setting day for an Eau Claire non-profit, but they say that's bittersweet news.



Feed My People Food Bank shipped out more than 52,000 pounds of food Thursday for the first time. On a normal day, they will send about roughly half that amount.



Director Emily Moore said they serve a 14-county area, which includes 125 different organizations that take food donations from Feed My People.



She said Thursday's shipment was so large because schools all around the area are stocking up on food to give students to take home for meals once classes get started again.



"The need continues to be very strong, and that is unfortunate, but it is just so wonderful how the community comes together to provide that extra support," Moore said.



Moore said although this time of year they see an increase in the need for food, they also see an increase in donations as farmers bring in fresh produce.