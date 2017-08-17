"Learn to Hunt" program takes aim at adults without hunting experience

Eau Claire (WQOW) - While some people in Wisconsin dream of the buck of a lifetime ahead of the deer season, maybe you have found yourself dreaming of hitting the woods for the very first time. If that's the case, you're in luck.



For the second year, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is teaming up with Menomonie Market Food Cooperative to help get adults in the woods for the first time. The program is called, "Learn to Hunt".



Classes will take place every Tuesday in September at Menomonie Market, where adult students will learn about every aspect of hunting, from finding the right spot in the woods to, hopefully, cooking venison and all of the safety requirements.



Once the course is over, participants will be able to test for their hunting certificate and go on a special deer hunt with a veteran hunter.



Bill Hogseth, a wildlife biologist with the DNR, said the goal is to show the natural connection between sustainable food and the hunting tradition.



"For adults, who didn't grow up in a hunting family, it can be very difficult to get into the activity of hunting, to find a mentor who can really lead you through the steps of what it takes to harvest an animal," Hogseth said. "This class is designed to be people's doorway into the activity."



The four-week course is $50, and the deadline to sign up is Friday. Only 15 people will be accepted, but there is still room available. If you want to sign up, click here.

