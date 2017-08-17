Family receives signed Packers jersey in honor of fallen Rusk Co - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Family receives signed Packers jersey in honor of fallen Rusk Co. deputy

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Wisconsin (WQOW) - A family in Rusk County was honored with a gift to remember Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze, who was shot and killed on duty in 2016.

On Wednesday, during their summer training conference in Burnett County, sheriffs from across Wisconsin presented the Glaze family with a very special gift: a framed, signed Randall Cobb jersey. The gift was given by the Green Bay Packers and other contributors.

Sheriff Kim Gaffney, the president of the Badger State Sheriff's Association, said in the Facebook post, that every Wisconsin sheriff present also signed it. In addition, she wrote that Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace presented a certificate and special badge from the National Sheriff's Association to the family.

