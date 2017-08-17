Greg Van Grunsven resigns as EC Memorial boys basketball coach

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Memorial head boys basketball coach Greg Van Grunsven has resigned after leading the Old Abes program for the last ten seasons.



Memorial athletic director Kevin Thompson makes the announcement in a news release Thursday afternoon, noting that Van Grunsven's effort and dedication to the Old Abes' program is greatly appreciated.



With Van Grunsven as head coach, Memorial won Big Rivers Conference titles in 2010 and 2016.



In that same statement, Van Grunsven says, “Working as the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Memorial has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Many thanks to all the players, parents and coaches who I have had the pleasure of getting to know and work with. I look forward to supporting my three sons and the team in a different manner.”



Thompson says that a search will begin for a new boys basketball coach.