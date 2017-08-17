Fire at Gold'n Plump factory leaves one person injured

One person was hospitalized after a fire Wednesday evening at the Gold'n Plump factory in Arcadia.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) told News 18 they are looking into the incident.

News 18 reached out to Gold'n Plump to find out more information about the accident but have not received a call back yet.

The Arcadia Police Department said both the police and fire department will not release more information until the company provides details.