Two arrested after woman ships pot to Eau Claire hotel

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police confiscated more than 30 pounds of marijuana after they arrested a woman caught shipping pot to a local hotel, and the man hoping to buy it from her.

Police arrested Heidi Ash and Wade Frederick in early August after authorities were tipped off by officials in Minnesota that at least one package containing marijuana was set to be delivered to the Best Western Conference Center in Eau Claire.

On August 9, police caught Ash trying to pick up two packages from the hotel, which she later told them were full of pot that she had shipped from the State of Oregon with the intent of selling it to Frederick.

When Ash was arrested and searched, police found a THC grower's license from the State of Oregon and a bottle of pills, including two oxycodone tablets, which are a schedule two narcotic.

Authorities had Ash arrange a deal with Frederick at the hotel, who eventually showed up with $20,000 in cash to purchase 10 pounds of marijuana from her. He was arrested, and when questioned by police, he indicated that more drugs were potentially at his house.

When police searched Frederick's home on Ferry Street in Eau Claire, they found nearly 23 pounds of marijuana and more than $46,000 in cash.

Ash now faces two felony charges, thousands of dollars in fines and up to 18 years in jail.

Frederick could spend as many as 30 years behind bars or more because he's a repeat offender.