Fire sprinklers only required in buildings with 20 or more units, officials say

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Many fire officials said fire sprinklers can be the difference between getting out of a burning building alive and being trapped inside, but now building owners might think twice about installing them.

Over the last seven years, building codes have required all apartment buildings with between three and 20 units to have sprinklers installed. But, Wisconsin state statute only requires the sprinklers if there are at least 20 units. On Thursday, state officials said there is nothing they can do to enforce requirements that are more strict than state law.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said some apartment buildings have sprinklers, but some do not. Fire officials said they are big advocates for sprinklers in all buildings because they can almost always be attributed to saving lives.

"We're really maximizing the safety of the occupants in those buildings by having all of those systems in place. We get early notification to the occupants through the smoke alarms that there is a problem there. The alarm system goes off, the people are able to escape, and with the sprinkler system in place the sprinkler system can control the fire, buying even more time for people to get out, and for protecting the building itself and most of the property within the building," said Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang, with the Eau Claire Fire Department.

The fire department said having just one sprinkler in an apartment building can buy residents a lot of time to get out, and can help contain the fire until emergency personnel get to the scene.

The United States Fire Administration has many tips to prevent fires.