Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Join News 18's Bob Bradovich and Andrew Cely for a preview of the 2017 high school football season around the area.



Check out our team and conference previews, hear from the coaches and players, and find out more about the key games that could impact conference races and the playoffs. We've also got a few off-the-field features: the need for new officials, and an update on a player looking to raise awareness for the fight against Alzheimer's.