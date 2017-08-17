Verizon customers unable to reach 911 across several area counties

News 18 has received several viewer comments on this issue. One viewer said U.S. Cellular is having a similar issue, another viewer posted a message from La Crosse and Jackson County officials saying:

"La crosse and Jackson county also.

The Sheriff's Office would like to let everyone know the following:

Wireless/Cellular 911 calls to the La Crosse County Public Safety Communications may experience limited 911 capabilities. If there is an emergency in the La Crosse County area, and you are unable to contact 911, please call our non-emergency line at 608-785-5962.

Technicians are working to correct the problem, thank you."

Check back with News 18 for the latest. We will update this story with any changes as we hear them. Thank you.

News 18 received a call Thursday night from Chippewa County Dispatch saying Verizon customers were unable to contact 911. They advised anyone in need of emergency assistance to contact their non-emergency number at: 715-726-7701.

Viewers of News 18 commented on a Facebook thread that it was not only Chippewa County but Trempealeau County had made the following post:

"The Sheriff's Office would like to let everyone know the following:

Wireless/Cellular 911 calls to the Trempealeau County Public Safety Communications may experience limited 911 capabilities. If there is an emergency in the Trempealeau County area, and you are unable to contact 911, please call our non-emergency line at 715-538-4351.

Technicians are working to correct the problem, thank you."

Here is a list of area county non-emergency numbers:

Eau Claire County -- 715-839-4972

Dunn County -- 715-232-1283

Chippewa County -- 715-726-7701

Trempealeau County -- 715-538-4351

Pepin County -- 715-672-5944

Barron County -- 715-537-3106

Check back with News 18 for the latest. We will update this story with any changes as we hear them. Thank you.