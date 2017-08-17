Woman accused of stealing from Altoona business to pay bills, buy makeup

Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- A Withee woman was arrested after police say she stole thousands of dollars from her work to buy makeup and pay off energy bills.



According to the criminal complaint, Kim Poirier stole more than $3,000 from Aerco Collision, LLC in Altoona. The owner said Poirier was hired in March to take customer payments and after just a couple of months, several payments were missing from their records.



The owner also noticed two payments on his credit card to WE Energies, though the company never used their services, and three attempted purchases from a business named "Younique."



He said when Poirier was first hired she asked for an advance to help pay for her daughter's overdue electricity bills and he knew she also worked as a "Younique" beauty consultant.



According to the complaint, just days before Poirier was arrested she left her job abruptly, claiming her son was hurt in an accident and in a coma. However, when police asked her husband he told them that wasn't true.



If convicted, Poirier could face nearly 40 years in jail and $70,000 in fines.