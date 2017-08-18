MUST SEE: Ring lost for 13 years found on a carrot

(WQOW) -- You may have seen this video because it has been making its rounds on social media.
A long-lost engagement ring showed up in a very unexpected place, around a carrot! The owner lost the ring 13 years ago while gardening on her Toronto Farm. The woman's daughter-in-law ended up finding it while out in that same garden! Now it's back on the correct finger and out of the dirt.
