MUST SEE: Ring lost for 13 years found on a carrot - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Ring lost for 13 years found on a carrot

Posted:

(WQOW) -- You may have seen this video because it has been making its rounds on social media.

A long-lost engagement ring showed up in a very unexpected place, around a carrot! The owner lost the ring 13 years ago while gardening on her Toronto Farm. The woman's daughter-in-law ended up finding it while out in that same garden! Now it's back on the correct finger and out of the dirt.

